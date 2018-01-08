DETROIT (WWJ) – Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory thru the morning rush hour.
WWJ Accuweather Meteorologist Steve Travis says we’ve got a few more hours of snow ahead of us:
“We’ve seen snow overnight that has been plenty enough to cause really slippery roadways — snow covered roadways in most areas and we are going to see this snow continue through about 8 or 9 o’clock this morning,” said Travis.
Snowfall is expected to taper off during the day.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Monday —Snow showers in the morning — tappering off during the day. High 36F. Low 20F.
Tuesday— Mostly sunny. High 31F. Low 22F.
Wednesday — A few showers expected High 41F. Low 39F.
Thursday — Showers. High 50F. Low 36F.
Friday — Wintry mix. High 37F. Low 20F.
Don’t get caught in the cold: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.