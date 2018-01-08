DETROIT (WWJ) – Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory thru the morning rush hour.

WWJ Accuweather Meteorologist Steve Travis says we’ve got a few more hours of snow ahead of us:

“We’ve seen snow overnight that has been plenty enough to cause really slippery roadways — snow covered roadways in most areas and we are going to see this snow continue through about 8 or 9 o’clock this morning,” said Travis.

Snowfall is expected to taper off during the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 AM for a final band of heavy snow showers . #MIwx pic.twitter.com/T3UCiHxD50 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 8, 2018

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Monday —Snow showers in the morning — tappering off during the day. High 36F. Low 20F.

Tuesday— Mostly sunny. High 31F. Low 22F.

Wednesday — A few showers expected High 41F. Low 39F.

Thursday — Showers. High 50F. Low 36F.

Friday — Wintry mix. High 37F. Low 20F.

