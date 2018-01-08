DETROIT (WWJ) – Southeast Michigan is under a winter weather advisory thru the morning rush hour.

WWJ Accuweather Meteorologist Steve Travis says we’ve got a few more hours of snow ahead of us:

“We’ve seen snow overnight that has been plenty enough to cause really slippery roadways — snow covered roadways in most areas and we are going to see this snow continue through about 8 or 9 o’clock this morning,” said Travis.

Snowfall is expected to taper off during the day.

 

Here’s a look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Monday —Snow showers in the morning — tappering off during the day. High 36F. Low 20F.

Tuesday— Mostly sunny. High 31F. Low 22F.

Wednesday — A few showers expected High 41F. Low 39F.

Thursday — Showers. High 50F. Low 36F.

Friday — Wintry mix. High 37F. Low 20F.

Don’t get caught in the cold: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch