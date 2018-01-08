Benny Napoleon, Wayne County Sheriff, U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI, Gasper Fiore
File photo. Benny Napoleon files paperwork to officially run for Detroit mayor. (Photo: Mike Campbell/WWJ)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon says he is “not a target” after his name was among many listed in an FBI document connected to an ongoing probe of corruption in Wayne and Macomb Counties.

In a statement released this evening — Napoleon says he has been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and has been assured he’s not the subject of any federal corruption investigation.

“I have been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and I have been assured that I am not the target or subject of any federal corruption investigation,” Napoleon said in a statement. “Any further mention, suggestion, innuendo, association or assertion, etc., of my name connected to such investigation by the media, would be totally false.”

An FBI affidavit involving towing mogul Gasper Fiore included the names of Napoleon and 17 others.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Gasper Fiore, who owns several towing companies, pleaded guilty in late December to conspiring to commit bribery. Fiore faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced next May.

