ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan David and Meredith Kaplan men’s basketball head coach John Beilein is the featured subject of CBS Sports Network’s “Men of March” series which will premiere on Wednesday (Jan. 10) at 11:30 p.m., or following the completion of the SMU/Temple game.

In its third episode of the 2017-18 season, the 30-minute special will focus on Beilein when he is not patrolling the sidelines. CBS Sports reporter and U-M alum Tracy Wolfson returned to Ann Arbor to sit down with the 11-year Wolverine coach for a wide-ranging interview spanning the early days of his coaching career through his life beyond the hardwood/the court/basketball.

In addition to Wolfson’s interview, the special is highlighted with:

» Beilein receiving his honorary ‘M’ Jacket from the Letterwinners Club

» A trip to a local apple orchard with his grandchildren

» A breakdown of a typical day and film prep

» Practice and gameday insights

The “Men of March” series highlights coaches of the NCAA tournament from the nation’s marquee programs, with episodes with South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Virginia Tech’s Buzz Peterson already having aired.

CBS Sports Network is available in Ann Arbor on Xfinity (channel 734), DirecTV (channel 613) and Dish Network (158).

John Beilein’s “Men of March”

Premiere Episode

• Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 p.m. (after conclusion of SMU/Temple game)

Replay Opportunities

• Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1 a.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 a.m.