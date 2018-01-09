Filed Under:Betsy Brandt, entertainment, flint

Actress Betsy Brandt feels lucky that she grew up in Michigan. She loves the lakes, the foliage in the fall and the warmth of the people. The Bay City, Michigan native is best known for her role as Marie on “Breaking Bad” and currently stars in the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces.” In 2017, Brandt worked with Queen Latifah on a TV movie about the Flint water crisis called “Flint.” Brandy talked with CBS Local about her childhood in Michigan, her memories of Flint from when she was living in Michigan and being in Flint for the premiere of her movie last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch