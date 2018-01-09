Actress Betsy Brandt feels lucky that she grew up in Michigan. She loves the lakes, the foliage in the fall and the warmth of the people. The Bay City, Michigan native is best known for her role as Marie on “Breaking Bad” and currently stars in the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces.” In 2017, Brandt worked with Queen Latifah on a TV movie about the Flint water crisis called “Flint.” Brandy talked with CBS Local about her childhood in Michigan, her memories of Flint from when she was living in Michigan and being in Flint for the premiere of her movie last year.