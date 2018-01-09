WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police are hoping a tip from the public can help them to identify an alleged shoplifter.
The suspect was caught on security camera at Westlland Mall on Friday, December 8 of last year, before police say he stole multiple coats from the JC Penney department store.
The suspect, seen on video released by police on Tuesday, was described as a white male, approximately 5’7” tall and 200 pounds. He’s wanted on a charge of retail fraud.
Anyone who knows the man in the video or who had any information about this crime is asked to call Westland Police Det. Humphrey at 734-467-3179.