DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are trying to figure out if a business was targeted by burglars or just a wayward driver.

A vehicle slammed into the LA Insurance building on McNichols and Grand River Avenue, on the city’s northwest side, completely taking out one of the large front windows. Sometime after the collision, the vehicle fled the scene.

Police are now trying to determine if someone just crashed into the building by accident or if a crime occurred.

Alicia Ashkers, who owns the insurance business, says she subleased the building to a check cashing company, which could have attracted some thieves.

“I think their goal was to get into the check cashing place, which no longer exists,” she said. “There’s absolutely nothing (in there).”

An investigation is ongoing.

