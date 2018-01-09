ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dan Enos, a long-time assistant coach in the Midwest and former head coach at Central Michigan, has joined the offensive coaching staff, announced Monday (Jan. 8) by University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh. Enos will coach a yet to be finalized position group on offense.

Enos brings to Ann Arbor more than 20 years of experience coaching skill players on the offensive side of the ball. In addition, he has 10-plus years of play-calling experience as an offensive coordinator, including five seasons as head coach at Central Michigan University (2010-14).

Enos spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Arkansas (2015-17). At Arkansas, Enos ran a pro-style offense that featured a balanced attack through the air and on the ground. Arkansas was one of two FBS programs with a 3,000-yard passer and 1,300-yard rusher in both 2015 and 2016. The Razorbacks accomplished the feat with a different quarterback and different running back in each of those seasons.

Enos coached two of the four passers to throw for more than 3,000 yards at Arkansas: Brandon Allen (2015) and Austin Allen (2016). Brandon Allen finished second in the SEC with 3,440 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in 2015, including an SEC-leading 21 TDs in league play. Allen also led the national in QBR rating during the 2015 season. In 2016, Austin Allen led the SEC with 3,430 passing yards and was second in the conference with 25 TD passes.

Enos had five offensive players taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, tied for second most among all schools. In addition, the Razorbacks joined Alabama and Oklahoma as the only programs to have two running backs – Jonathan Williams and Alex Collins – taken in the top five rounds of the draft since 2008. Enos and the Razorbacks were the only program to have a tight end taken in the 2016 and 2017 drafts.

Hired as Central Michigan’s head coach in 2010, Enos led the Chippewas to bowl eligibility in three of his five seasons in Mount Pleasant. He coached 23 All-Mid-American Conference players during his time at CMU. Enos’ offenses passed for more than 3,000 yards in four of his five seasons.

After setting the foundation, the 2012 team won the program’s third bowl game in school history, claiming a 24-21 win over Western Kentucky in the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl in Detroit. The Chippewas won four of their final five MAC games to earn the bowl berth and earlier in the season scored nine points in the final 45 seconds to win at Iowa (32-31). Individually, receiver Cody Wilson finished his career with 42 consecutive games with a reception and running back Zurlon Tipton rushed for 1,492 yards, the fourth-best mark in school history.

Ryan Radcliff was Enos’ first starting quarterback and flourished under his tutelage. He passed for more than 9,917 yards and 63 touchdowns during his career and ranks second in almost every major passing category in CMU history. Enos also helped develop wide receiver Titus Davis, who finished as one of the school’s best wide outs.

Davis became the first player in FBS history to catch at least eight touchdown passes in each of his four season, all under Enos. Davis completed his career as CMU’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (3,705), career TD receptions (37) and touchdown catches in a season (13).

In the 2013 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Eric Fisher made history as the highest NFL draft pick ever for CMU and the Mid-American Conference when he was selected No. 1 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. In the classroom, Enos had a total of 16 Academic All-MAC selections and five academic all-district honorees in addition to three Academic All-Americans, including Cody Wilson in 2011 and 2012.

The Chippewas produced another efficient offensive squad in 2014, ranking among the top 20 teams nationally in time of possession (eighth) and pass efficiency (18th). Quarterback Cooper Rush set an FBS record with seven passing TDs in the 2014 Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl and set a school record with 493 passing yards in the contest. Rush, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys, finished second in passing yards in MAC history.

Prior to his head coaching stint at CMU, Enos coached at his alma mater, Michigan State, for four seasons on the offensive side of the ball (2006-09). He worked with the quarterbacks during the 2006 season and served as the Spartans’ running back coach from 2007 to 2009. Enos was named one of Rivals.com’s Top 25 recruiters in the nation during the 2009 season.

During his time in East Lansing, Enos mentored three NFL running backs – Javon Ringer, Edwin Baker and Jehuu Caulcrick. A 2008 consensus All-American, Ringer led the nation in carries, touchdowns and scoring while ranking fourth in rushing yards. In 2006, Enos mentored quarterback Drew Stanton who went on to become a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions.

Before joining the MSU staff, Enos was the quarterbacks coach at Cincinnati for two seasons (2004-05). He also spent time at North Dakota State (2003), Western Michigan (2000-02), Missouri State (1999), Southern Illinois (1997-98), Northern Michigan (1996) and Lakeland College (1994-95). Enos started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Michigan State (1991-93).

Enos was a standout quarterback for Michigan State from 1987-90. He compiled a 16-7-1 record as a two-year starter for the Spartans, leading the team to a pair of bowl game victories. He currently ranks 13th in career passing yards (3,837) and his 62.1 completion percentage still ranks fourth-best in MSU history.

Enos graduated from Michigan State with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1991. He completed his master’s degree in sports administration from MSU in 2006.

A Dearborn native, Enos earned all-state honors as a senior at Edsel Ford High School. He accounted for 5,743 total offensive yards and 46 touchdowns during his prep career.