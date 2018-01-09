ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Family members are sharing encouraging news on the condition of an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a crash last week.

Deputy David Hack was struck by a car while helping at an accident scene near Rochester Adams High School. He suffered head injuries and broken bones, and remains in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday morning, his wife Christine posted on Facebook that Hack’s neurosurgeon is optimistic about the 50-year-old’s current condition and chances for a full recovery. She says Hack is moving his arms and legs and seems to responding to some simple commands, like “wiggle your toes.”

“He has opened his eyes on his own several times and during those times we feel like he is able to lock eyes with the person looking at him,” she wrote. “He also, at other times, seems to be trying to open his eyes more. He’s fighting a bit of a bug, but is coughing, which shows he’s able to fight back and try to protect his body!”

A GoFundMe account to help Hack’s family with expenses has so far has raised over $5,400.

Hack is a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who is assigned as a School Liaison Deputy at Rochester Adams High School.