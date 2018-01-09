DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer is fighting for his life after crashing his patrol vehicle Tuesday morning along I-75 near the Ambassador Bridge.

Police say the 62-year-old officer was alone in his car when he hit some ice on southbound I-75, spun out and crashed into the median wall at Vernor Avenue.

The officer, who has been with the department for 32-years, suffered head injuries and had to be pried from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

