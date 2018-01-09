DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who left his home in the middle of the night and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Damion Gomez was last seen Monday morning at his home in the 9000 block of N. Clarendon, near Joy Road and I-96 on the west side. The teen’s grandmother told police he left home without permission between midnight and 6 a.m. and failed to return.

Gomez is described as 5’7″ tall and 120 lbs. with a slim build, blue/hazel colored eyes and brown, medium-length curly hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, green Ecko shirt, black jeans, and red and black Jordan gym shoes. He is said to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who sees Gomez or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.