BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – The editor of Vermont’s largest newspaper who was fired after a series of tweets about a state proposal to add a third gender option to driver licenses says he voiced the wrong opinion.

Gannett, the owner of the Burlington Free Press, says former editor Denis Finley violated the company’s social media guidelines.

Finley was criticized after tweeting about the possibility of adding a third gender option on driver’s licenses. On Friday, he tweeted: “Awesome! That makes us one step closer to the apocalypse.”

In a story published on the newspaper’s website Monday, the Free Press says Finley “left the company.” USA Today Network Vice President Randy Lovely says Finley’s tweets failed to adhere to company policies.

Finley says Tuesday his comments were “intended to question why the state would sponsor a third sex on driver’s licenses.”

 

