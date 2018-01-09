DETROIT (AP) – The website for Detroit’s Land Bank Authority has been redesigned and will improve communication with home buyers.

The agency says the new BuildingDetroit.org has maps, zip code, street, district and neighborhood search functions. It has more traffic capacity and stronger security.

Buyers also can see the status of applications, property purchases, and upload documents directly to the website.

BuildingDetroit.org has been the land bank’s main platform to sell properties since the authority was launched in 2014.

Executive Director Saskia Thompson says “the new site will only help the Land Bank get more properties into the hands of citizens, and back into productive use.”

The land bank has sold about 4,000 vacant houses and 8,500 side lots.

