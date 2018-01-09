DETROIT (AP) – The website for Detroit’s Land Bank Authority has been redesigned and will improve communication with home buyers.

The agency says the new BuildingDetroit.org has maps, zip code, street, district and neighborhood search functions. It has more traffic capacity and stronger security.

Buyers also can see the status of applications, property purchases, and upload documents directly to the website.

BuildingDetroit.org has been the land bank’s main platform to sell properties since the authority was launched in 2014.

Executive Director Saskia Thompson says “the new site will only help the Land Bank get more properties into the hands of citizens, and back into productive use.”

The land bank has sold about 4,000 vacant houses and 8,500 side lots.

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch