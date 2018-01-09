DETROIT (AP) – The Motown Museum’s expansion plans have received a little more horsepower with a gift from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

The Detroit museum on Tuesday announced a $75,000 donation from the organization. It will officially present the gift Jan. 19 during the North American International Auto Show’s Charity Preview.

The event is scheduled to feature a performance by the Four Tops, one of Motown’s earliest and best-known groups.

The $50 million expansion will be built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed “Hitsville U.S.A.” sign.

The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy – a former auto plant worker – launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown decamped to California in 1972.
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch