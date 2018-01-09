Denver Statton - Steven Miracle (police handout)

RIVER ROUGE (WWJ) – State Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was taken by his non-custodial father in River Rouge.

Police say Denver Alexander Statton was taken from a home on Pine Street, near Jefferson Avenue and Coolidge, around 7 a.m. Monday by his father, Steve Miracle.

According to police, Miracle was visiting his son and spent the night at the home. In the morning, Miracle allegedly took the boy without permission and left in a car he stole, a 2001 silver Ford Taurus with Michigan license plate DND 5072.

A relative said the family was trying to give Miracle a chance to get to know his so. Everything appeared to be going fine Sunday night but when they woke up Monday morning, Denver was gone.

“I thought everything was going good, you know, letting him see him here and there so (Denver) could get to know his dad and then boom, he does this.”

Statton is described as 3′ tall and 47 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhart jacket.

Police say Miracle could be heading to the Jackson area or down to Ohio.

Anyone who sees the pair or has any information about their whereabouts should call 911 or contact police at 313-842-8700.

The case is considered an endangered missing person. State police say it does not qualify for an Amber Alert because the father was invited inside the home and there was no threat of violence, so it’s not an abduction, and they can’t say if the child is in any danger.