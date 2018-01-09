DETROIT (WWJ) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be on pothole patrol.
With extreme temperatures changes, more pot holes will be popping up on metro Detroit highways. Which is why MDOT will be opening up their pothole hotline, so drivers can tell them where to find the tire-eating potholes wreaking havoc on commuters.
The toll-free number is 888-296-4546.
Potholes are most prevalent during freeze/thaw cycles, when water penetrates the pavement surface and refreezes, pushing the pavement up. Vehicles then push the pavement back down, breaking it and starting a pothole. The faster MDOT knows where the potholes are forming, the sooner crews can get them patched.
You can also report a pothole online at MDOT’s “Report a Pothole” website.