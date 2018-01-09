DETROIT- The Detroit Tigers today announced their 2018 Spring Training broadcast schedule, which features 20 radio broadcasts on WXYT and seven television broadcasts on FOX Sports Detroit.

Veteran Tigers radio team of Dan Dickerson and Jim Price will call most of the action on 97.1 FM The Ticket and WXYT 1270 AM. Dan Hasty, the 2017 Midwest League Broadcaster of the Year, will provide play-by-play for two games. The schedule is subject to change based on programming conflicts.

Tune in for seven FOX Sports Detroit broadcasts during the Grapefruit League schedule, including March 11 vs. the Atlanta Braves, March 12 against the Washington Nationals and March 17 vs. the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Two games will be telecast against the Atlanta Braves on March 21 and March 23 in Orlando, followed by the final two telecasts of the spring season on March 25 against the Atlanta Braves and March 26 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays in Lakeland. For the five games in Lakeland, Rod Allen, Mario Impemba and Kirk Gibson will alternate as the broadcasting team.

This spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at the newly renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

To learn more about the club’s Spring Training schedule and stadium, visit tigers.com/springtraining.

A variety of ticket options for the upcoming 2018 season at Publix Feld at Joker Marchant Stadium are currently on sale. Ticket packages are available for as low as $8 per game and include great benefits. There are six covered sections, increasing the number of covered seats from 1,246 to 2,098 seats, while more seats will be shaded with the extended roof.

Season tickets and five-game flex plans are on sale now. For more information or to purchase season tickets, call (863) 413-4140, email springtraining@tigers.com or visit tigers.com/spring. Individual Spring Training game tickets go on sale January 13.

DETROIT TIGERS 2018 SPRING TRAINING BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Site Time Radio TV

Thu. Feb. 22 Florida Southern College Lakeland 1:05

Fri. Feb. 23 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05 97.1 FM

Sat. Feb. 24 Toronto Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM

Sun. Feb. 25 Pittsburgh Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Toronto Dunedin 1:07

Mon. Feb. 26 Baltimore Sarasota 1:05

Tue. Feb. 27 Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05

Wed. Feb. 28 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05

Thu. Mar. 1 Atlanta (SS) Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Fri. Mar. 2 Miami Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Sat. Mar. 3 Tampa Bay Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM

Sun. Mar. 4 Washington (SS) West Palm Bch 1:05

Mon. Mar. 5 New York Mets Port St. Lucie 1:10

Tue. Mar. 6 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 7 Toronto (SS) Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Thu. Mar. 8 Pittsburgh Bradenton 1:05

Fri. Mar. 9 New York Mets Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Sat. Mar. 10 Toronto Dunedin 1:07 97.1 FM

Sun. Mar. 11 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05* 97.1 FM FSD

Mon. Mar. 12 Washington Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM FSD

Tue. Mar. 13 New York Yankees Tampa 1:05 1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 14 – – – – – – – – – OPEN DATE – – – – – – – –

Thu. Mar. 15 Atlanta Disney World 1:05

Fri. Mar. 16 Philadelphia (SS) Lakeland 1:05

Sat. Mar. 17 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM FSD

Sun. Mar. 18 Tampa Bay Port Charlotte 1:05

Mon. Mar. 19 Baltimore Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Tue. Mar. 20 New York Yankees Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 21 Atlanta Disney World 6:05 FSD**

Thu. Mar. 22 Philadelphia Clearwater 1:05

Fri. Mar. 23 Atlanta Disney World 1:05 1270 AM FSD**

Sat. Mar. 24 Philadelphia Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM

Sun. Mar. 25 Atlanta Lakeland 1:05 97.1 FM FSD

Mon. Mar. 26 Tampa Bay Lakeland 1:05 1270 AM FSD

Tue. Mar. 27 Tampa Bay St. Petersburg 12:35

All time is Eastern (Detroit) time

*Daylight Savings Time begins

**March 21 and 23 broadcast via FS South