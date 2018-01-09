Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT- The Detroit Tigers today announced their 2018 Spring Training broadcast schedule, which features 20 radio broadcasts on WXYT and seven television broadcasts on FOX Sports Detroit.

 

Veteran Tigers radio team of Dan Dickerson and Jim Price will call most of the action on 97.1 FM The Ticket and WXYT 1270 AM. Dan Hasty, the 2017 Midwest League Broadcaster of the Year, will provide play-by-play for two games. The schedule is subject to change based on programming conflicts.

 

Tune in for seven FOX Sports Detroit broadcasts during the Grapefruit League schedule, including March 11 vs. the Atlanta Braves, March 12 against the Washington Nationals and March 17 vs. the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Two games will be telecast against the Atlanta Braves on March 21 and March 23 in Orlando, followed by the final two telecasts of the spring season on March 25 against the Atlanta Braves and March 26 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays in Lakeland. For the five games in Lakeland, Rod Allen, Mario Impemba and Kirk Gibson will alternate as the broadcasting team.

 

This spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at the newly renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

 

To learn more about the club’s Spring Training schedule and stadium, visit tigers.com/springtraining.

 

A variety of ticket options for the upcoming 2018 season at Publix Feld at Joker Marchant Stadium are currently on sale. Ticket packages are available for as low as $8 per game and include great benefits. There are six covered sections, increasing the number of covered seats from 1,246 to 2,098 seats, while more seats will be shaded with the extended roof.

 

Season tickets and five-game flex plans are on sale now. For more information or to purchase season tickets, call (863) 413-4140, email springtraining@tigers.com or visit tigers.com/spring. Individual Spring Training game tickets go on sale January 13.

DETROIT TIGERS 2018 SPRING TRAINING BROADCAST SCHEDULE

 

Day   Date                   Opponent                                Site                            Time                  Radio              TV

Thu.  Feb. 22              Florida Southern College       Lakeland                   1:05

Fri.    Feb. 23              New York Yankees                Tampa                       1:05                   97.1 FM

Sat.    Feb. 24              Toronto                                   Lakeland                   1:05                   97.1 FM

Sun.   Feb. 25              Pittsburgh                                Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Toronto                                   Dunedin                    1:07

Mon. Feb. 26              Baltimore                                Sarasota                    1:05

Tue.  Feb. 27              Philadelphia                            Clearwater                1:05

Wed. Feb. 28              New York Yankees                Tampa                       1:05

Thu. Mar. 1                Atlanta (SS)                            Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Fri.    Mar. 2                Miami                                     Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Sat.    Mar. 3                Tampa Bay                             Lakeland                   1:05                   97.1 FM

Sun.   Mar. 4                Washington (SS)                     West Palm Bch          1:05

Mon. Mar. 5                New York Mets                      Port St. Lucie            1:10

Tue.  Mar. 6                New York Yankees                Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 7                Toronto (SS)                           Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Thu.  Mar. 8                Pittsburgh                                Bradenton                 1:05

Fri.    Mar. 9                New York Mets                      Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Sat.    Mar. 10              Toronto                                   Dunedin                    1:07                   97.1 FM

Sun.   Mar. 11              Atlanta                                    Lakeland                   1:05*                 97.1 FM          FSD

Mon. Mar. 12              Washington                             Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM         FSD

Tue.  Mar. 13              New York Yankees                Tampa                       1:05                   1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 14              – – – – – – – – – OPEN DATE – – – – – – – –

Thu.  Mar. 15              Atlanta                                    Disney World           1:05

Fri.    Mar. 16              Philadelphia (SS)                    Lakeland                   1:05

Sat.    Mar. 17              New York Yankees                Lakeland                   1:05                   97.1 FM          FSD

Sun.   Mar. 18              Tampa Bay                             Port Charlotte           1:05

Mon. Mar. 19              Baltimore                                Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Tue.   Mar. 20              New York Yankees                Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM

Wed. Mar. 21              Atlanta                                    Disney World           6:05                                           FSD**

Thu.  Mar. 22              Philadelphia                            Clearwater                1:05

Fri.    Mar. 23              Atlanta                                    Disney World           1:05                   1270 AM         FSD**

Sat.    Mar. 24              Philadelphia                            Lakeland                   1:05                   97.1 FM

Sun.   Mar. 25              Atlanta                                    Lakeland                   1:05                   97.1 FM          FSD

Mon. Mar. 26              Tampa Bay                             Lakeland                   1:05                   1270 AM         FSD

Tue.  Mar. 27              Tampa Bay                             St. Petersburg            12:35

 

All time is Eastern (Detroit) time

*Daylight Savings Time begins

**March 21 and 23 broadcast via FS South

