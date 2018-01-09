DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company says the recall covers the Toyota Corolla and Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS250 and 350, and the Lexus IS-F from 2009, 2010 and 2013. Also covered are the 2010 and 2013 Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS250C and 350C and Lexus GX460, as well as the 2009 and 2010 Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES350, and the 2013 Toyota Sienna.

The recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion that inflates air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

Owners in the latest recall will be notified by March and dealers will replace front passenger inflators or air bag assemblies.

In December a faulty airbag killed the 20th person worldwide attributed to the faulty inflators and more than 280 have been hurt.

The problem has touched off the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history — involving 42 million vehicles and as many as 69 million inflators — and forced Takata of Japan into bankruptcy protection. More than 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Owners can check to see if their cars have been recalled by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

