By JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr called LaVar Ball “the Kardashian of the NBA” on Monday night, and said he thinks the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has zero credibility.

Disgusted, Kerr made his remarks before the Warriors’ game against Denver. He was asked about LaVar Ball after the demonstrative dad told ESPN that the Lakers no longer want to play for coach Luke Walton, a dear Kerr friend and former top assistant with the Warriors.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, has called the ESPN article “a disgrace” and LaVar Ball’s comments an “ignorant distraction.”

“Somewhere, I guess in Lithuania, LaVar Ball is laughing at all of us. People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than he’s become like the Kardashian of the NBA or something,” Kerr said. “And that sells, and that’s what’s true in politics and entertainment and now in sports. It doesn’t matter if there’s any substance involved with an issue, it’s just can we make it really interesting for no apparent reason? There is nothing interesting about that story.”

Kerr is in regular touch with Walton and hates to see him in this position. Ball claimed Walton “has no control” of the team and is too young for his job.

“I feel horrible for Luke, that’s my guy, he’s one of my best friends,” Kerr said. “He shouldn’t have to deal with this. But to me one of the things about the NBA is it’s always been a haven from the parents. The guys who coach high school are the ones who really have to deal with the parents. I’ve never had to talk to a parent who was upset about playing time. I’m sure there are plenty out there but they don’t have a voice in the NBA. But for whatever reason we’re giving this guy a voice and Luke’s got to deal with it, and it’s a shame. He’s handling it great. He’s doing all he can. It’s just part of his gig, unfortunately.”

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)