FARMINGTON (WWJ) – A water main break is causing issues Tuesday morning at Farmington City Hall.
Crews are working on repairing the break near Grand River and Liberty. Because of the break, only limited services can be performed at the city hall.
The city manager’s office and public safety department are open, but the clerk and treasurer offices are closed.
Residents in the area of Grand River and Liberty also won’t have water until repairs are complete. An time estimation for those repairs was not provided.