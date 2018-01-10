WESTLAND (WWJ) – Several people arrested after police were called to a home in Westland on a report that a shooting had occurred.

When authorities arrived at the home on Ackley Street around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 — it appears there had been an “altercation stemming from a mutual female acquaintance inside the home, which led to the shooting.”

Police say shots were fired but do not indicated if anyone was injured.

But as a result of the investigation at the scene multiple suspects were arrested including a 24-year-old woman, Kori Willhite of Garden City, 28-year-old Michael Nelson of Westland, and 39-year-old Michael Wilson of Detroit. Another woman was also arrested but posted bond and has not yet been arraigned. Her name and possible charges are not being released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch