WESTLAND (WWJ) – Several people arrested after police were called to a home in Westland on a report that a shooting had occurred.

When authorities arrived at the home on Ackley Street around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 — it appears there had been an “altercation stemming from a mutual female acquaintance inside the home, which led to the shooting.”

Police say shots were fired but do not indicated if anyone was injured.

But as a result of the investigation at the scene multiple suspects were arrested including a 24-year-old woman, Kori Willhite of Garden City, 28-year-old Michael Nelson of Westland, and 39-year-old Michael Wilson of Detroit. Another woman was also arrested but posted bond and has not yet been arraigned. Her name and possible charges are not being released at this time.