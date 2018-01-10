CENTER LINE (WWJ) – Three schools in Macomb County were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a barricaded gunman was reported in the neighborhood.
The police situation unfolded at a home on Dale Street, in the area of 10 Mile and Van Dyke in Center Line.
School officials say Centerline High School, Wolfe Middle School and Peck Elementary were placed on precautionary lockdowns as the situation played out.
The lockdowns were lifted after the police situation was resolved and the “all clear” was given.
Other circumstances surrounding to the incident weren’t immediately clear.
