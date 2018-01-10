WARREN (WWJ) – Emergency room staff at St. John Macomb and Oakland Hospitals in Warren and Madison Heights — already packed with flu patients — are now treating multiple people with ice-related injuries.

Local roads, freeways and driveways were slick in spots on Wednesday, as a line of freezing rain moved across the metro Detroit area.

St. John Dr. Tony Bonfiglio said slip and fall accidents have been keeping they busy in the ER.

“A lot of fractured bones,” he told WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites, “especially arms and ankles as people are slipping on the ice.”

Doctors in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan told WWJ they are also treating some slip and fall injuries due to the ice.

[Hospitals Packed With Sick Patients As Metro Detroit Hit Hard By The Flu]

Metro Detroiters are urged to be careful over the next couple of days as the temperatures warm up above freezing, and then drop back down.

“Driveways and asphalt can actually look like they’re dry when actually they’re very icy and slippery,” Bonfiglio said. “So, if you have salt and you can salt your driveway or salt your sidewalks, that is something that you should do.”

“You should be very careful getting in and out of your house, going down steps, getting in and out of a car,” the doctor added. “That’s usually where we see inquires, when people are trying to navigate steps or get in or out of a car.”

Pothole Palooza! Watch out when driving – or riding or even walking – as the cold-thaw cycle is spawning chuckholes everywhere, including the Middlebelt/Five Mile area. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/UHglIm6xvJ — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) January 10, 2018

Meanwhile, the freeze-thaw cycle has been creating and worsening potholes in pavement, so watch out for those as well.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore says freezing ran and drizzle will change over to just plain rain as temperatures warm into the 40s later Wednesday, and reach up into the 50s Thursday. A re-freeze is expected Friday.

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar at this link and check road conditions here.