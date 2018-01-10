Filed Under:cleveland browns

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.

Wolf interviewed on Tuesday with Dorsey, who came to Cleveland last month after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam fired vice president Sashi Brown. The 35-year-old Wolf was the Packers’ director of football operations and recently interviewed to be their GM.

He’ll be the assistant GM for the Browns.

Wolf is the son of former Packers general manager and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf. He reportedly had an offer to join coach Jon Gruden in Oakland.

Dorsey played for the Packers and has worked with the Wolfs.

A former NFL running back, Highsmith spent 19 years in Green Bay’s scouting department. He will be a vice president in Cleveland’s personnel department.

Before focusing on Cleveland’s roster, Dorsey is reshaping his front office, returning to a traditional approach following a focus on analytics.
