DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a man who was caught on camera robbing a clothing store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Rainbow store on Conner, near Warren Avenue on the city’s east side.

Cameras were rolling as the suspect entered the store, jumped behind the counter and pointed a gun at the manager, according to police. He then demanded money from the safe.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen on Warren Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 5’9″ tall, wearing a black hoodie and khaki pants.

The manager was not injured.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.