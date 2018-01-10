DETROIT (AP) – New positions are being created in Detroit’s Neighborhoods department to build and improve relationships between local businesses and the city.

The city says the seven deputy district manager for business jobs have to be approved by the Detroit City Council and are expected to be filled before the end of this month. A deputy manager will be assigned to each council district.

Deputy managers will make between 350 to 400 visits each year to neighborhood-based businesses in their districts to help owners navigate permitting, licensing, zoning and other city services.

Mayor Mike Duggan said they “are going to help business owners … work through any red tape and get connected to programs that will help them grow.”

Deputy managers also will help businesses apply for city grant and improvement programs.

