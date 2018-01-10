Filed Under:Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Elijah Minnie scored 14 of his 25 points in the final minutes and James Thompson IV added 17 points with 12 rebounds as Eastern Michigan held off Central Michigan 79-74 for its first Mid-American Conference win on Tuesday night.

Thompson scored six points to start the second half as Eastern Michigan broke a 38-38 halftime tie to go ahead 52-46 following a 14-8 sprint. Gavin Peppers nailed a trey to tie at 56-56 with 8:59 remaining.

Minnie drilled a 3-pointer, had a tip-in and nailed two more from distance to give Eastern Michigan a 72-65 lead with 3:16 left. Minnie dunked and hit a free throw in the final seconds.

Ty Groce, who fouled out, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-6, 1-2).

Cecil Williams made 9 of 10 free throws for a career-high 23 points and Kevin McKay added 15 for Central Michigan (12-4, 1-2).

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch