SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – A frozen pipe, a deep hole and a curious woman in the Upper Peninsula — it all adds up to a case for the Michigan Supreme Court.

The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a dispute between the city of Sault Ste. Marie and resident Alice Brown. She sued the city after falling into a 6-foot hole that was excavated to repair a water pipe near her home.

Brown’s lawsuit was dismissed by a Chippewa County judge who said she failed to provide details of her injuries, as required under state law. But the appeals court reversed that decision, saying Sault Ste. Marie had police and ambulance reports with the information.

Sault Ste. Marie says Brown’s notice didn’t meet the strict conditions of state law.

