PONTIAC (WWJ) – A fire destroyed a home that is part of the Lighthouse of Oakland County’s PATH program for homeless women and their children.

A mother and five children, aged seven to 15, were living in the duplex home on Hovey Street in Pontiac.

They were able to get out and weren’t hurt, but everything they have is gone. The connected second unit was unoccupied but also destroyed.

The family has been moved to another location, but Lighthouse of Oakland County is seeking donations to help the family.

If you are able to help with a donation to help rebuild and/or refurnish the destroyed property – here’s what is needed:

New furniture: Sofas, chairs, end tables, small dining table and chairs, bed frames, mattresses

Appliances: Refrigerator and oven

New bedding: for twin and full-size beds

New kitchen supplies:dishes, silverware, pots and pans, coffee maker

Gift cards for clothing and household items

Process for Donations

Cash Donations can be made online at www.lighthouseoakland.org and new in-kind donations and gift cards can be delivered to Lighthouse of Oakland County, 46156 Woodward Ave., in Pontiac. (Use Cottage Street to enter Parking Lot and ring bell at Door C between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Call 248.972.1492 for more information on donating.