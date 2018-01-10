DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, released game times for their entire 162-game schedule.

The Tigers 81-game home schedule includes contests against American League Central Division rivals, as well as Interleague home contests against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. The Tigers will begin their 118th season in Detroit and their 19th season at Comerica Park when the club welcomes the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series March 29-April 1 at Comerica Park, located in the heart of The District Detroit. The March 29 game vs. the Pirates will mark the earliest home opener by date in Comerica Park history.

For just the fourth time in the last 10 years, the Tigers will open the season at home as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game Interleague series from March 29-April 1. It will mark the second time in the last three years that Detroit has opened the season with a National League opponent after beginning the 2016 season at Miami. Following the three-game series vs. the Pirates, the six-game, season-opening homestand continues with three games vs. AL Central rival Kansas City from April 2-4.

The Tigers will face National League Central opponents in Interleague play this season. Along with the season-opening three games vs. Pittsburgh, the Tigers have home Interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds (July 31-August 1), the Chicago Cubs (August 21-22) and the St. Louis Cardinals (September 7-9). Detroit will play road Interleague series against the Pirates (April 24-26), the Reds (June 19-20), the Cubs (July 3-4) and will close the regular season at the Milwaukee Brewers (September 28-30).

Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Fans can lock in their seats for both number retirement ceremonies with the Trammell and Morris Celebration Four-Pack, which is currently on sale. This exclusive ticket package includes four games, highlighted by Jack Morris’s ‘47’ being retired on August 12 vs. the Minnesota Twins and Alan Trammell’s number ‘3’ being retired on August 26 vs. the Chicago White Sox. Starting at just $76, all fans who purchase this ticket package will receive exclusive replica Hall of Fame plaques of each Hall of Famer. For more information, visit tigers.com/HOF.

This summer, the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship, September 7-9. The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series.

The Tigers will celebrate a pair of summer holidays with their fans at Comerica Park. Detroit wraps up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, while the Tigers will open a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Memorial Day, Monday, May 28.

*All game dates and times are subject to change.

March/April 2018

March 29 vs. PIT @1:10 p.m.

March 31 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

April 1 vs. PIT @ 1:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 5 @ CWS @ 4:10 p.m.

April 7 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

April 8 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

April 9 @ CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

April 10 @ CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

April 11 @ CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

April 12 @ CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

April 13 vs. NYY @ 7:10 p.m.

April 14 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.

April 15 vs. NYY @ 1:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. BAL @ 6:40 p.m.

April 18 vs. BAL @ 6:40 p.m.

April 19 vs. BAL @ 1:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

April 21 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 22 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

April 24 @ PIT @ 7:05 p.m.

April 25 @ PIT @ 7:05 p.m.

April 26 @ PIT @ 12:35 p.m.

April 27 @ BAL @ 7:05 p.m.

April 28 @ BAL @ 7:05 p.m.

April 29 @ BAL @ 1:05 p.m.

April 30 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

May 2018

May 1 vs. TB @ 7:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. TB @ 1:10 p.m.

May 3 @ KC @ 2:15 p.m.

May 4 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

May 5 @ KC @ 4:15 p.m.

May 6 @ KC @ 2:15 p.m.

May 7 @ TEX @ 8:05 p.m.

May 8 @ TEX @ 8:05 p.m.

May 9 @ TEX @ 2:05 p.m.

May 11 vs. SEA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 12 vs. SEA @ 4:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. SEA @ 1:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 15 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

May 16 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

May 17 @ SEA @ 10:10 p.m.

May 18 @ SEA @ 10:10 p.m.

May 19 @ SEA @ 9:10 p.m.

May 20 @ SEA @ 4:10 p.m.

May 21 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

May 22 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

May 23 @ MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

May 25 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

May 26 vs. CWS @ 4:10 p.m.

May 27 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

May 28 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

May 29 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 30 vs. LAA @ 7:10 p.m.

May 31 vs. LAA @ 1:10 p.m.

June 2018

June 1 vs. TOR @ 7:10 p.m.

June 2 vs. TOR @ 4:10 p.m.

June 3 vs. TOR @ 1:10 p.m.

June 5 @ BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 6 @ BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 7 @ BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

June 8 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

June 9 vs. CLE @ 4:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

June 15 @ CWS @ 8:10 p.m.

June 16 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

June 17 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

June 19 @ CIN @ 7:10 p.m.

June 20 @ CIN @ 12:35 p.m.

June 22 @ CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

June 23 @ CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

June 24 @ CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

June 25 vs. OAK @ 3:10 p.m.

June 26 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 27 vs. OAK @ 7:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. OAK @ 1:10 p.m.

June 29 @ TOR @ 7:07 p.m.

June 30 @ TOR @ 1:07 p.m.

July 2018

July 1 @ TOR @ 1:07 p.m.

July 2 @ TOR @ 1:07 p.m.

July 3 @ CHC @ 2:20 p.m.

July 4 @ CHC @ 2:20 p.m.

July 5 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. TEX @ 7:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. TEX @ 4:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. TEX @ 1:10 p.m.

July 9 @ TB @ 7:10 p.m.

July 10 @ TB @ 7:10 p.m.

July 11 @ TB @ 12:10 p.m.

July 13 @ HOU @ 8:10 p.m.

July 14 @ HOU @ 4:10 p.m.

July 15 @ HOU @ 2:10 p.m.

July 20 vs. BOS @ 7:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. BOS @ 6:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. BOS @ 1:10 p.m.

July 23 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

July 24 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

July 25 @ KC @ 2:15 p.m.

July 27 vs. CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

July 28 vs. CLE @ 6:10 p.m.

July 29 vs. CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. CIN @ 7:10 p.m.

August 2018

August 1 vs. CIN @ 1:10 p.m.

August 3 @ OAK @ 10:05 p.m.

August 4 @ OAK @ 9:05 p.m.

August 5 @ OAK @ 4:05 p.m.

August 6 @ LAA @ 10:07 p.m.

August 7 @ LAA @ 10:07 p.m.

August 8 @ LAA @ 4:07 p.m.

August 10 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

August 11 vs. MIN @ 6:10 p.m.

August 12 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

August 13 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 14 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 15 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

August 16 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

August 17 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

August 18 @ MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

August 19 @ MIN @ 2:10 p.m.

August 21 vs. CHC @ 7:10 p.m.

August 22 vs. CHC @ 7:10 p.m.

August 23 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

August 24 vs. CWS @ 7:10 p.m.

August 25 vs. CWS @ 6:10 p.m.

August 26 vs. CWS @ 1:10 p.m.

August 28 @ KC @ 8:15 p.m.

August 29 @ KC @ 2:15 p.m.

August 30 @ NYY @ 7:05 p.m.

August 31 @ NYY @ 7:05 p.m.

September 2018

September 1 @ NYY @ 4:05 p.m.

September 2 @ NYY @ 1:05 p.m.

September 3 @ CWS @ 2:10 p.m.

September 4 @ CWS @ 8:10 p.m.

September 5 @ CWS @ 8:10 p.m.

September 7 vs. STL @ 7:10 p.m.

September 8 vs. STL @ 6:10 p.m.

September 9 vs. STL @ 1:10 p.m.

September 10 vs. HOU @ 6:40 p.m.

September 11 vs. HOU @ 6:40 p.m.

September 12 vs. HOU @ 1:10 p.m.

September 14 @ CLE @ 7:10 p.m.

September 15 @ CLE @ 1:05 p.m.

September 16 @ CLE @ 1:10 p.m.

September 17 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 18 vs. MIN @ 7:10 p.m.

September 19 vs. MIN @ 1:10 p.m.

September 20 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

September 21 vs. KC @ 7:10 p.m.

September 22 vs. KC @ 6:10 p.m.

September 23 vs. KC @ 1:10 p.m.

September 25 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

September 26 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

September 27 @ MIN @ 8:10 p.m.

September 28 @ MIL @ 8:10 p.m.

September 29 @ MIL @ 7:10 p.m.

September 30 @ MIL @ 3:10 p.m.