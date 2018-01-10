DETROIT – Individual game tickets to see the Tigers at their Spring Training home in Lakeland, Florida go on sale Saturday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the ticket office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, calling 866-66-TIGER or visiting http://www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information, special group pricing and handicap seating, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.

This spring will mark the Tigers 82nd season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a Major League team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2018 spring season marks the club’s 53rd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium featured major renovations and ballpark enhancements last season for a truly entertaining experience for all ages, images of the state-of-the-art complex can be viewed at Tigers.com.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 22 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 6, Saturday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 20 and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, February 24 and Wednesday, March 7, while the New York Mets will visit Publix Field on Friday, March 9 and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 12.

Tickets for the 2018 spring exhibition season will be priced at three separate levels: Navy, Orange and White. Navy games will be held on March 6, March 7, March 12, March 17, March 19, March 20 and March 26. Orange contests will be held on February 24, March 3, March 9, March 11, March 16, March 24 and March 25. White games will be played on February 22, February 25, March 1 and March 2.

For fans planning to attend the on-sale in person, numbers will be handed out starting at 7:00 a.m.

Full season ticket packages and flex plans of five-or-more-games for the 2018 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are on sale now at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium ticket office, via phone at (863) 686-8075, or by visiting http://www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.