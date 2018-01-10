CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A man accused of killing his boss and shooing a co-worker at a Clinton Township business is expected to face multiple criminal charges.
Police arrested the 24-year-old Tuesday morning after he was involved in an accident on Groesbeck and Kelly Roads, just minutes after the shooting at Reliable Fence. His court arraignment is tentatively scheduled Thursday afternoon.
Clinton Township’s police chief says the suspect told detectives he planned to commit suicide-by-cop, but officers didn’t shoot him.
Investigators say the gunman was bullied at work and was involved in a long-term dispute with a 34-year-old co-worker, who was shot twice in the back. The suspect also shot the 61-year-old business owner in the head, killing him instantly.
The wounded victim was last reported in serious but stable condition. He’s expected to recover.