GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – Police have released a composite sketch of a young man wanted for rape in Grand Rapids.

grand rapids rape suspect Man Wanted In Grand Rapids Rape [SUSPECT SKETCH]

Composite sketch of the suspect. (credit: Grand Rapids police)

Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in generating leads to the identity of the suspect, who allegedly attacked a woman early in the morning of Thursday, December 28.

Police said the victim was walking in 4200 block of Oak Park Dr. SE when the suspect approached, pointed a handgun, and sexually assaulted the woman. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 21-23 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 lbs. He had a medium complexion, black hair about 1 inch long, brown eyes and was wearing a hooded dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and possibly larger-size Nike shoes. The handgun was described as a larger framed black semiautomatic.

Police said the man is wanted on a charge of first degree sexual conduct.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to call the GRPD at 616-456-3422 or Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 616-774-2345. Those with information may also contact police via private message through the GRPD Facebook page.

