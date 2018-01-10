DETROIT – The National Hockey League today announced that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green has been selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Green, 32, is in his third season with the Red Wings and his 13th NHL season, currently leading Detroit defenseman with 24 points (4-20-24) in 41 games this season, which also places fourth overall in team scoring and ties for 19th among NHL defensemen. Green leads the Red Wings in average time on ice (22:39) and also places among team leaders with 20 assists (3rd), 13 power-play points (T2nd), 84 shots on goal (6th), 48 hits (5th) and 44 blocked shots (3rd). The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman has produced six multi-point games this season, including the first-ever game at Little Caesars Arena when he became the first Red Wings defenseman to have a four-point game since Nicklas Lidstrom (Dec. 27, 2010 at Colorado) and the first player at any position to have a four-assist game since Niklas Kronwall (Dec. 19, 2007 vs. Los Angeles), with four helpers in Detroit’s 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

This marks Green’s second All-Star selection, as he previously served as an alternate captain for Team Staal during the 2011 NHL All-Star Game. Green was also named an NHL First-Team All-Star in 2009 and 2010 after leading the league’s defensemen in points in back-to-back seasons. A veteran of 762 NHL games since 2005-06, Green has produced 455 points (138-317-455) and 520 penalty minutes for the Washington Capitals (2005-15) and Red Wings. Since his first full NHL season in 2007-08, he ranks sixth among all defensemen in scoring. The Calgary, Alberta, native was also an AHL All-Rookie Team member and Calder Cup champion with the Hershey Bears as a first-year pro in 2005-06, totaling 51 points (12-39-51) and 105 penalty minutes in 68 AHL games from 2005-07. Prior to turning professional, Green logged 172 points (37-135-172) and 324 penalty minutes in 267 games for the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades from 2000-05, where he was a WHL East First-Team All-Star in 2005.