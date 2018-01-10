FLINT (WWJ) – Three of five Michigan teenagers charged in the murder of a 32-year-old man hit by a rock thrown from an I-75 overpass have been found mentally competent for trial.

The teens — 17 year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky and 15-year-old Trevor Gray, along with two others — are charged as adults with second degree murder in the death of Ken White, a Mount Morris father of four.

Attorneys for co-defendants 16-year-old Mikadyn Payne and 15-year-old Alexzander Miller did not request a forensic exam, which Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says is designed to determine competency to understand criminal responsibility and competency to stand trial.

The three attorneys for Anger, Sekelsky and Grey said they are reviewing the exam results and could still ask for an independent evaluation.

Police said least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, the night of October 18, 2017. after investigators believe they were thrown off the Dodge Road overpass. White was killed when a rock about the size of a baseball crashed through the windshield of the van he was riding in and struck him in the face. Four other vehicles hit with large rocks or concrete chunks, police said, but no one else was injured.

An attorney for Anger, who is accused of throwing the six pound rock that killed White, last year told reporters his client suffers from bi polar disorder, ADHD and Oppositional Defiance disorder.

Anger is being held in while the others are in juvenile detention — each of them without bond.

All five Clio High School students are scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Thursday. They face possible life in prison if convicted as charged.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.