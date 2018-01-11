DETROIT (WWJ) – Two women are dead and a child is hospitalized following a high-speed crash along a Detroit freeway service drive.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday along the eastbound I-94 service drive at Chene, not far from the GM Hamtramck Assembly Plant.

According to police, a 1993 Ford sedan was traveling northbound on Chene at “freeway speeds” when the vehicle struck a viaduct and then slammed into a light pole on the freeway overpass.

E Grand River at Chene. The driver of, what appears to be a Ford, was going so fast when it hit a light pole that it broke in half. Driver and passenger are dead- an eight-year-old is in serious condition at Children’s Hospital. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/v5SP8v8xNz — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 11, 2018

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The other woman and an 8-year-old boy were trapped inside the vehicle. The woman died from her injuries. The child was taken to the hospital with chest injuries and last reported in temporary serious condition.

Police have closed the area to traffic as their investigation continues.

The muffler remains wrapped around a light pole in this double fatal crash on E. Grand Blvd. at Chene. The car broke in half. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/WubKtzwVct — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 11, 2018

