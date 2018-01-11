MACOMB TWP. (WWJ) – Two people have been charged, while a third remains at large following a prostitution bust at a Macomb Township massage parlor.

Officials at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said they received several anonymous tips last fall about alleged illegal activities at the business, at 21 Mile Road and Hayes.

A Special Enforcement team conducted surveillance at the parlor before executing search warrants this month.

Sgt. Renee Yax said evidence was found at the business, as well as at a home in Madison Heights, but she did not elaborate.

The parlor’s owner, 61-year-old Kui Liu of Madison Heights, and a manager, 53-year-old Lanjun Zhao, were arrested.

Both were arraigned in the 41-A District Court of Shelby Township Monday on two counts each: Prostitution/Keeping House Of (a 5 year felony) and Using to Commit a Crime (a 7 year felony).

Yax said investigators are still searching for a third suspect in connection with the case.

“It’s a 59-year-old Asian female, and she’s believed to be the second manager of that massage parlor,” Yax said. “She wasn’t able to be located at the time that the search warrants were executed, but we do have charges on her as well for the prostitution house and using a computer to commit a crime.”

The suspect, identified as Zhiping Zhong, is described as 5’2” and around 130 lbs., with black eyes and black shoulder-length hair. Zhong has been known to drive a silver Nissan Versa and may be in the areas of Clarkston, Canton, Novi, or Ferndale. (No photo available).

Sheriff’s officials say Liu, Zhao, and Zhong are not U.S. citizens but are in the country legally with work visas and green cards.

Anyone who knows of Zhong’s whereabouts is asked to the call the Macomb County Sheriff’s S.E.T. unit at 586-493-4861.