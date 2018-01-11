CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
A sign hangs on the side of a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – At least 63 membership-based Sam’s Club stores are shutting their doors.

WWJ Business Editor Murray Feldman reports this will include two locations in Michigan: one on the south side of Lansing, and the other on Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills.

Confirming the news via social media, the official Sam’s Club Twitter account replied to customers’ questions with a brief statement:

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club wrote in one reply. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Roughly 10 of the affected locations would shut down as soon as Thursday, while the remainder would be shuttered over the next three to four weeks, according to an official with Walmart, Sam’s Club’s parent company.

The Lansing State Journal reported the Lansing store, at 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard will close on Jan. 26. MLive reported the Farmington Hills store is expected to close the same day.

“We don’t take this lightly and decisions like these are incredibly difficult,” said Amy Wyatt-Moore, a spokesperson for Walmart, said in an email to the Journal. “This decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance.”

Other stores were slated to close in Alaska, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas, among other states.

Feldman reported some of these clubs are expected to be converted to distribution centers to support online shoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch