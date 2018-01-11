A sign hangs on the side of a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – At least 63 membership-based Sam’s Club stores are shutting their doors.

WWJ Business Editor Murray Feldman reports this will include two locations in Michigan: one on the south side of Lansing, and the other on Northwestern Highway in Farmington Hills.

Confirming the news via social media, the official Sam’s Club Twitter account replied to customers’ questions with a brief statement:

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club wrote in one reply. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Roughly 10 of the affected locations would shut down as soon as Thursday, while the remainder would be shuttered over the next three to four weeks, according to an official with Walmart, Sam’s Club’s parent company.

The Lansing State Journal reported the Lansing store, at 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard will close on Jan. 26. MLive reported the Farmington Hills store is expected to close the same day.

“We don’t take this lightly and decisions like these are incredibly difficult,” said Amy Wyatt-Moore, a spokesperson for Walmart, said in an email to the Journal. “This decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance.”

Other stores were slated to close in Alaska, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Texas, among other states.

Feldman reported some of these clubs are expected to be converted to distribution centers to support online shoppers.