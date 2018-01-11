Left to right: Kyle Anger, Mikadyn Payne, Alexander Miller, Trevor Gray and Mark Sekelsky. (Photos: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – Three Michigan teens will undergo a second mental competency exam in the case of a man who was killed when a rock crashed through a van windshield on I-75.

A state evaluation found the three to be competent, but their lawyers want another exam by a different, independent expert. A Flint-area judge approved the request Thursday at a hearing for 17 year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky and 15-year-old Trevor Gray.

Defense attorney Frank Manley said “it’s extremely prudent to leave no stone unturned” and get a second exam. The evaluations are designed to determine competency to understand criminal responsibility and competency to stand trial.

All three, along with co-defendants 16-year-old Mikadyn Payne and 15-year-old Alexzander Miller, are charged as adults with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old Mt. Morris man.

Police said least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, the night of October 18, 2017, after investigators believe they were thrown off the Dodge Road overpass.

Kenneth White was killed when baseball-sized rock crashed through the windshield of the van he was riding in and struck him in the face. Four other vehicles hit with large rocks or concrete chunks, police said, but no one else was injured.

Anger, who is accused of throwing the six pound rock that killed White, is being held in jail while the other four remain in juvenile detention. All five teens, who were students at Clio High School, were denied bond.

They face possible life in prison if convicted as charged.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.