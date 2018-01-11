(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



Activity trackers, smartwatches and other wearable devices have become commonplace among those looking to lead a more healthy lifestyle. In fact, according to a recent independent study, one in six Americans utilize such a device, and because many of these devices are designed to be worn 24/7, even while sleeping, most people sport them at work.

While wardrobe is not a worry when you’re at the gym, you don’t want your bulky activity tracker to clash with your classy office attire at work. Fortunately, there are plenty of sleek-looking options when it comes to activity wearables these days. Here are five that will mesh perfectly with your style, whether you’re sporting it at the gym, in a business meeting or on casual Friday at the office.



Smartwatches

Once very expensive, smartwatches are no longer out of reach for the average worker. However, are they too bulky to work as part of your sartorial presence when you are on the job? Not anymore. These days, the timepieces that fit in this category are as diverse as the people who wear them, with options galore when it comes to watchbands, watch faces and features. Brands like Garmin, Withings Activité Pop, Apple, Samsung and Fossil make fitness watches, and activity and sleep trackers with all the bells and whistles of other fitness wearables, but still look like regular watches, so they blend in seamlessly with your business attire.



Sleek fitness trackers

Like smartwatches, fitness trackers these days are not only budget-friendly, but attractive, too. Most companies who make these handy gadgets offer serious versions that will go nicely with what you wear to work, with many options to match your outfits. If you’re looking for a sleek design, check out the Fitbit Alta or Tory Burch x Fitbit.



Fitness jewelry

Disguise your tracker as a piece of jewelry and it will fit well with any office attire. The Samsung Charm looks like a sleek bracelet, while Bellabeat products can be worn as a necklace, pin or bracelet. The Motiv Ring is just as it sounds — a ring you wear on your finger. These are all great options to complement your office attire.



Posture-correcting wearables

Working at a computer can be taxing on the body, especially if you do not take regular breaks as most health authorities recommend. However, what if time flies and you still have not made it a point to stop typing. Consider a posture-correcting wearable. These devices have become small enough so that when you wear one, you don’t cause a distraction. In fact, you can even hide the small unit under your blouse or shirt and nobody but you will be reminded when you need to shift your sitting situation in order to avoid back strain or other maladies.



Smart glasses

Some say smart glasses make many look far too freaky for the workplace. While this may have been true when these cutting edge peepers first came into play, the newest varieties are no stranger than if you happened to wear the kind the poor-sighted wear on a daily basis.



To learn more about affordable healthcare plans for your small business, visit Health Alliance Plan.



For more tips and inspiration for small business owners, visit Small Business Pulse Detroit.

