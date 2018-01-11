DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings players Anthony Mantha and Luke Witkowski are set to appear individually at six Meijer locations throughout the Metro Detroit area, signing free autographs and interacting with the fans of Hockeytown during this season’s “Red Wings Days at Meijer.”

Mantha will make the first appearance of the campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Madison Heights (1005 13 Mile Rd.), while Witkowski will appear at the Meijer in Shelby Township (15055 Hall Rd.) on Monday, Jan. 29. The Red Wings players will each make two additional stops this season in Southgate, Auburn Hills, Royal Oak and Detroit. All events will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with player signings to occur from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The season-long schedule can be found below.

Date Meijer Location Red Wings Player

Wednesday, Jan. 17 1005 13 Mile Rd., Madison Heights Anthony Mantha

Monday, Jan. 29 15055 Hall Rd., Shelby Township Luke Witkowski

Monday, Feb. 5 16300 Fort St., Southgate Luke Witkowski

Wednesday, Feb. 7 800 Brown Rd., Auburn Hills Anthony Mantha

Wednesday, March 7 5150 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak Anthony Mantha

Wednesday, March 21 1301 W. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit Luke Witkowski

The Detroit Red Wings Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, will be on hand with interactive games for fans in attendance throughout the duration of the appearances. The first 150 people in line will receive a priority wristband that will ensure one autograph. Wristbands will be handed out at the beginning of the event time listed above. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person. Posed photos will not be permitted. Player and time is subject to change. For more information on “Red Wings Days at Meijer,” visit http://www.nhl.com/redwings/fans/experience.