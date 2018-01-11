CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings players Anthony Mantha and Luke Witkowski are set to appear individually at six Meijer locations throughout the Metro Detroit area, signing free autographs and interacting with the fans of Hockeytown during this season’s “Red Wings Days at Meijer.”

Mantha will make the first appearance of the campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Madison Heights (1005 13 Mile Rd.), while Witkowski will appear at the Meijer in Shelby Township (15055 Hall Rd.) on Monday, Jan. 29. The Red Wings players will each make two additional stops this season in Southgate, Auburn Hills, Royal Oak and Detroit. All events will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with player signings to occur from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The season-long schedule can be found below.

Date Meijer Location Red Wings Player
Wednesday, Jan. 17 1005 13 Mile Rd., Madison Heights Anthony Mantha
Monday, Jan. 29 15055 Hall Rd., Shelby Township Luke Witkowski
Monday, Feb. 5 16300 Fort St., Southgate Luke Witkowski
Wednesday, Feb. 7 800 Brown Rd., Auburn Hills Anthony Mantha
Wednesday, March 7 5150 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak Anthony Mantha
Wednesday, March 21 1301 W. Eight Mile Rd., Detroit Luke Witkowski

The Detroit Red Wings Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, will be on hand with interactive games for fans in attendance throughout the duration of the appearances. The first 150 people in line will receive a priority wristband that will ensure one autograph. Wristbands will be handed out at the beginning of the event time listed above. Fans will be allowed one autograph per person. Posed photos will not be permitted. Player and time is subject to change. For more information on “Red Wings Days at Meijer,” visit http://www.nhl.com/redwings/fans/experience.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch