DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer has been arraigned on charges in connection with the alleged assault of a Detroit man.

Twenty-eight-year-old Edward Hicks, a former Detroit police officer was charged Thursday in connection with the assault of Deonta Stewart, in 36th District Court.

It’s alleged that while on patrol on Aug. 30, around 10 p.m., ex-officer Hicks and his partner “drove up on Stewart, who was walking in the area of the Martin Luther King Homes at Chene and Lafayette Streets in Detroit.” Hicks yelled for Stewart to stop but he ran instead — at some point when Stewart realized he was being pursued by police he stopped running. Prosecutors allege that the former officer punched Stewart in the face multiple times, causing significant facial injuries and then arrested him but did not take Stewart directly to the Detroit Detention Center — telling him to give a false statement to the intake officer about the true nature of his arrest and injuries.

It was not stated by prosecutors why police were pursuing Stewart in the first place.

Hicks has been charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office. He was given a $5,000 personal bond.

He’ll be back in court of Jan. 18 for a probable cause conference.