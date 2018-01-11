DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating an 86-year-old man who went missing on the city’s west side.
Otis Barnett was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12300 block of Monica, along I-96 just north of Grand River.
According to police, Barnett dropped off a friend in the area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Barnett is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion, 5’10” tall and 250 lbs., with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray pants, and white shoes. He is driving a silver 2005 Jeep Cherokee with Michigan plate DDG 0066.
Otis is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia and is diabetic.
Anyone who sees Barnett or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1200 or 596-1240.