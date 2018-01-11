(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — Jessica Platt of the Toronto Furies has announced she is transgender and the Canadian Women’s Hockey League released a statement supporting its first openly transgender player.

The CWHL, which has partnered with You Can Play, released the statement Thursday hours after Platt’s announcement on social media . Commissioner Brenda Andress says the CWHL supports everyone in the league regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Platt is in her first season with the Furies after four games last season as an alternate.

Harrison Browne played as the first transgender player in the National Women’s Hockey League for the Buffalo Beauts last season.

