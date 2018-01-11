CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Derrius Guice, LSU
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a two-yard reception for touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter of the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. Notre Dame won 21-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU leading rusher Derrius Guice says he’s entering the 2018 NFL draft.

In a recorded video published on social media, Guice thanks coaches and others who influenced him during his youth in Baton Rouge and during three seasons at LSU, and says he’s ready to begin the “next chapter” in his life by turning pro.

Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2017 season, including a season-high 276 yards rushing in a victory at Mississippi. Guice also caught 18 passes for 124 yards and two scores.

In 2016, Guice set an LSU single-game record with 285 yards rushing in a victory at Texas A&M, breaking the mark of 284 yards set earlier that season by Leonard Fournette.

Guice leaves the Tigers having rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Guice is among five LSU players to announce they’re leaving school early to turn pro this year, including edge pass rusher Arden Key, offensive tackle Toby Weathersby, and defensive backs Donte Jackson and Kevin Toliver
