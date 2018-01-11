WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: FREEZING RAIN, SNOW & SLEET | RADAR |TRAFFIC | SCHOOL CLOSINGS
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University says it’s rolling out scholarships over the next several years for low-income students who studied natural science at community colleges.

The East Lansing school says it aims to boost the quantity and quality of such students studying science, technology, engineering and math, and completing four-year degrees. Program officials say it is “essential” to broaden participation in the STEM fields and diversify the workforce.

Community college students transferring to Michigan State will get financial and academic support as well as professional development. The university is working with Mott Community College in Flint and Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor.

Money for the scholarships comes from a $4.9 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

The program is expected to start this fall and run through 2022.

