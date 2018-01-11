OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) – It’s one more tool to help in the fight against human trafficking in Oakland County — a website.

The county’s task force on human trafficking rolled out the site — designed to be a leading source of information, support and education for parents, victims, their advocates.

It’s designed to be a central source for information for anyone looking to learn or help.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says the site will engage the broader community. “In trafficking,” said Bouchard. “You need more eyes in the community.”

Human trafficking is a significant public health problem, and is the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world states the online site. “More than 31,600 total cases of human trafficking have been reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in the last eight years. Between 100,000 and 300,000 American children are at risk of being trafficked. Michigan has the 11th highest call volume to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.”

The state attorney general, along with county prosecutors and several police chiefs were also on hand for the announcement on what’s been designated Human Trafficking Day in Oakland County.

