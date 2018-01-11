DETROIT (WWJ) – Have you seen Deonta Hanes? According to family, the 14-year-old has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.
The Hanes family says Deonta asked to play outside with a friend yesterday around 1 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.
Deonta is described is 5’5″, 115 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue Nike shoes.
His mother believes that he may be in the area of Radner and Chandler Park.
The family says he’s in good physical condition but suffers from emotional and mental health issues and often times becomes disoriented.
If you have seen Deonta Hanes, or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Detroit police at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.