DETROIT (WWJ) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Detroit’s west side Wednesday night.
The accident happened just after 8 p.m. on westbound 7 Mile Road near Lauder, just west of the Lodge Freeway.
Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer apparently did not see the victim, who was standing in the middle of the street. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
The 42-year-old driver stopped at the scene of the crash and was interviewed by police.
The victim was identified only as a middle-age woman.
An investigation is ongoing.