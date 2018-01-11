PONTIAC (WWJ) – Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a murder in Pontiac.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrived at Murphy Park, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Boulevard, Thursday afternoon and found 25-year old Carlton Eaton with a gunshot wound to the head. Eaton was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were able to locate the suspect at a home just north of downtown Pontiac — he was taken into custody and is now facing charges.
