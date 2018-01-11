DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today claimed the contract of righthanded pitcher Johnny Barbato from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Barbato, 25, pitched in 24 games, all in relief, for the Pirates in 2017 and had a 0-1 record with a 4.08 ERA (28.2IP/13ER) and 23 strikeouts. He also made 27 appearances between Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Triple A Indianapolis, compiling a 0-2 record with a 3.20 ERA (39.1IP/14ER) and 41 strikeouts in 27 appearances, including three starts. Barbato has made 37 career appearances at the Major League level and has posted a 1-3 record with a 5.18 ERA (41.2IP/24ER) and 38 strikeouts. He has also made 237 appearances, including 24 starts, in the minors and has a 21-19 record with 43 saves, a 3.40 ERA (404.2IP/153ER) and 416 strikeouts. He was named a Texas League Midseason All-Star in 2014 with Double A San Antonio.
The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 40.